Sylebra Capital Ltd Acquires 76,956 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,956 shares during the period. Pinduoduo makes up about 0.9% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $34,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Pinduoduo by 467.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDD. reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $105.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $130.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.59. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.89 and a 1 year high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. Research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

