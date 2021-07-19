Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Up 57.1% in June

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of Swiss Life stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16. Swiss Life has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58.

SZLMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Swiss Life has an average rating of “Hold”.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

