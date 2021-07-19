Swarm City Reaches Market Cap of $361,420.64 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $361,420.64 and $322.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City coin can now be bought for about $0.0423 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swarm City has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm City alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00048301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00013590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.66 or 0.00795347 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Swarm City Coin Profile

Swarm City (SWT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.