SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 78.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,410 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SVMK were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SVMK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the first quarter worth $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVMK in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SVMK by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in SVMK during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in SVMK by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $265,430.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 6,179 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $136,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,246 shares of company stock worth $1,884,282 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

SVMK opened at $21.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SVMK Inc. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

SVMK Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

