Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Up 36.3% in June

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the June 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SVNLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities started coverage on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.