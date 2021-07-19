Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Short Interest Update

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 610,300 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the June 15th total of 385,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 237,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Superior Industries International stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. 217,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,901. Superior Industries International has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 4.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.92.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $358.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.16 million.

In other news, Director Raynard D. Benvenuti bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $97,050.00. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUP. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 57.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the first quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

