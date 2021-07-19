Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.45.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.93. 75,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,641,201. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $34.89 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,822,905.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $597,911.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,022,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,293 shares of company stock worth $8,928,488. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth $1,205,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 1,512.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

