Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Update

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,550,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the June 15th total of 9,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $20.98. 7,200,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,097,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.09. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 419.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.83.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.1707 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.09%.

SU has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

