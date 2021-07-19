Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Receives C$70.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$70.21.

SLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

TSE SLF opened at C$63.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$37.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$51.59 and a one year high of C$67.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a current ratio of 545.45.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.51 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.5399997 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total value of C$904,769.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,610,633.10. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,577 shares of company stock worth $3,363,449.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.