Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 917,700 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the June 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of SPH traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,280. Suburban Propane Partners has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $922.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $537.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.67 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 8.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.71%.

Several analysts have commented on SPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Argus raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 103.4% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 118,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,658,000 after purchasing an additional 163,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 591.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 128,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 5.9% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

