Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Short Interest Update

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 854,500 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the June 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SBBP remained flat at $$2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 266,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,952. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $178.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 72.48% and a negative net margin of 136.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBBP. JMP Securities downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 376,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,197,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 85,496 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 620,011 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,275,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 45,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 144,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

