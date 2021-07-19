Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Kadmon Call Options (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,703 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 792% compared to the typical daily volume of 639 call options.

Shares of Kadmon stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 339,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,810. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kadmon will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDMN. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

