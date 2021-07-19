Stifel Financial Corp Sells 93,125 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,125 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TAK. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

TAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.06. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

