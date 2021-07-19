Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 7,029 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 24,627.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

IGHG stock opened at $75.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.27. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $78.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.