Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE SF traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.12. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

In related news, Director James M. Oates sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $1,372,800.00. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SF. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Stifel Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

