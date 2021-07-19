Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.12 Million Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIX. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $14,663,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 659,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $39.74 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIX. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

