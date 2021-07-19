Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 18,184 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 48,874 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1,807.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MBIN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of MBIN opened at $39.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.09. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $45.67.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 48.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

