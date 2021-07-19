stETH Trading Up 27.7% Over Last 7 Days (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 19th. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH coin can currently be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00037326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00098507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00147227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,635.05 or 1.00193551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

