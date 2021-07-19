Stephens Raises UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $460.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price upped by Stephens from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $443.74.

UNH opened at $419.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $406.98. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The firm has a market cap of $396.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.25, for a total transaction of $1,601,000.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,301 shares of company stock worth $6,091,573. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,354,103,000 after acquiring an additional 273,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,397,896,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,455,197,000 after acquiring an additional 292,492 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

