Stephen Davis Sells 7,850 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50.

NYSE TNET opened at $72.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.26. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,677,000 after acquiring an additional 21,197 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

