SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Tops $0.0003

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 19th. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $45,667.26 and $14.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.89 or 0.01132570 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000116 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 142.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 98.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 112.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.