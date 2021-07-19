Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,551 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock opened at $98.90 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $100.95. The stock has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.33.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

In related news, VP Drago Azinovic sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,870 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,622 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

