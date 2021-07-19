Steadfast Capital Management LP Sells 212,729 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Steadfast Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,729 shares during the quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of DoorDash worth $26,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 357.8% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 17,889 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 14,764.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,868,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH stock traded up $6.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,386. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion and a PE ratio of -22.30.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $6,726,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $228,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,786,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,385,656 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

