Steadfast Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Steadfast Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,762 shares during the quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $98,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 21,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,976 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,534,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded down $62.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3,511.62. 133,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,516. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,384.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,786,186 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

