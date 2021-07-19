Steadfast Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,081,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $153,619,000. Darden Restaurants accounts for about 1.6% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

DRI stock traded down $6.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.00. The company had a trading volume of 88,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.71. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $226,530.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,537,154.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,781 shares of company stock worth $16,152,153 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

