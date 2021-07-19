State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $92.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Get State Street alerts:

STT stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.40. 12,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,346. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.40.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. State Street’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in State Street by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $534,817,000 after purchasing an additional 159,847 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after buying an additional 1,575,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,200,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.