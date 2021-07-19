Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,251,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 64,999 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.64% of Standard Motor Products worth $52,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 572.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $1,417,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,797,400. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

SMP opened at $43.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.14. The company has a market capitalization of $957.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.73 and a twelve month high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.57 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

