Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CEO Sells $529,071.52 in Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 2,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.42, for a total transaction of $529,071.52.

Kenneth Thomas Mcbride also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stamps.com alerts:

On Friday, July 9th, Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $29,948,163.84.

STMP opened at $324.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.65. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.22 and a 12-month high of $325.98.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STMP. Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STMP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.