SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$32.50 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.89.

Shares of SSRM opened at C$20.39 on Friday. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of C$17.29 and a 52 week high of C$33.69. The firm has a market cap of C$4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 4.39%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

