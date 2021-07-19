SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised shares of SSE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

SSE stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.61. SSE has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

