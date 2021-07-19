Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Bares Capital Management Inc.

Bares Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,943,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 361,299 shares during the period. Square comprises approximately 21.0% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,122,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 7.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth approximately $4,037,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 96.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.74.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.80, for a total value of $1,217,537.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,051,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $24,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,053,985 shares of company stock worth $239,611,401 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SQ traded down $3.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $233.76. 216,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,946,323. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.00 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.98. The company has a market cap of $106.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

