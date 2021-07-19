SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.67.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $77.71 on Thursday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $96.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.14 and a beta of 0.69.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $31,497.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,357,089.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,481,206 over the last three months. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 801,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 82,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 60,696 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

