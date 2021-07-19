Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPXSF. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

SPXSF stock remained flat at $$180.55 during trading on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of $122.70 and a 12-month high of $180.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.