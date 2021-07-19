Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Raised to C$55.00 at TD Securities

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Spin Master to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.64.

Shares of TOY opened at C$46.08 on Thursday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$22.75 and a 52-week high of C$48.77. The firm has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$43.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$400.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$331.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Spin Master will post 1.6799998 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

