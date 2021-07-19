Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is opportunistically acquiring and advancing a diversified portfolio of oncology drug candidates that meet critical health challenges for which there are few other treatment options. Spectrum’s expertise lies in identifying undervalued drugs with demonstrated safety and efficacy, and adding value through further clinical development and selection of the most viable and low-risk methods of commercialization. The company’s pipeline includes promising early and late-stage drug candidates with unique formulations and mechanisms of action that address the needs of seriously ill patients, such as at-home chemotherapy and new treatment regimens for refractory disease. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.70. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $559.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.22.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,334.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,571 shares of company stock worth $98,682. Company insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,515,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 653,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 492,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 65,256 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 37,707 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

