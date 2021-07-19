Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEPJF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of Spectris stock remained flat at $$50.97 on Monday. 12 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807. Spectris has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

