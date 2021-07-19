SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Holdings Lowered by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,682 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 524,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,026,000 after purchasing an additional 120,262 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 520,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 82,220 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 273,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 948,892.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,812,000 after acquiring an additional 265,690 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,881. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.08. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.21 and a 52-week high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

