SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 64,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 55,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $75.31 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $80.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.57.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

