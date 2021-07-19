SparksPay (SPK) Market Capitalization Achieves $15,941.55

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 36.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $15,941.55 and approximately $295.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded 40.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000058 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,271,087 coins and its circulating supply is 10,163,531 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.