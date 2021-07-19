Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Short Interest Down 36.5% in June

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Spanish Broadcasting System stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.24. Spanish Broadcasting System has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.78.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

