S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Raised to $450.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $435.25.

S&P Global stock opened at $414.42 on Thursday. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $419.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $99.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $393.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,166 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,832,554 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $971,046,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $743,879,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in S&P Global by 130.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

