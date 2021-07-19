South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Shares of SPFI opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $424.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.42. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $56.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the first quarter worth about $488,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

