South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

NYSE SJI opened at $25.56 on Friday. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth $892,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 320,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.