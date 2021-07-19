Solel Partners LP Acquires New Shares in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

Solel Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,500,000. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I accounts for approximately 1.9% of Solel Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWAA traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,980. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.20. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $12.90.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

