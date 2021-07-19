Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.00. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SOI. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of SOI traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.42. 4,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,119. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -280.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after purchasing an additional 107,721 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,498,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,161,000 after purchasing an additional 523,100 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 93.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 706,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.4% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,284,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

Further Reading: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.