SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 419,000 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the June 15th total of 312,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,186,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SFTBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SFTBY opened at $33.65 on Monday. SoftBank Group has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.