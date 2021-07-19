SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Position Trimmed by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,005 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.72% of SoFi Gig Economy ETF worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF during the first quarter worth $433,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GIGE opened at $35.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.33. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $48.58.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Gig Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Gig Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.