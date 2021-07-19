Socorro Asset Management LP Purchases 580 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Socorro Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 3.2% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,105,000 after acquiring an additional 29,642 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.34.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $186.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.58. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $125.43 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.