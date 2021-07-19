Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.05

Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 1756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

