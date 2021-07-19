SnowGem Price Hits $0.0441 on Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002921 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

